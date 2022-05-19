ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are EuroMillions winners Joe and Jess Thwaite?

By Danni Scott
 4 days ago

A GLOUCESTERSHIRE couple has scooped the UK's biggest ever EuroMillions lottery jackpot.

Joe and Jess Thwaite have taken home £184million in their unbelievable lottery win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZibuA_0fjZp5D100
Joe Thwaite didn't even tell his wife straight away Credit: PA

Who are Joe and Jess Thwaite?

Joe Thwaite, 49, is a communications sales engineer from Gloucester.

His wife Jess, 44, is a hairdresser and runs a salon with her sister.

The pair have been married for 11 years.

Together they have two primary-aged children.

Joe and Jess hit the headlines on May 19, 2022, as they went public with their £184,262,899 EuroMillions win.

The couple's luck rolled in after buying a Lucky Dip ticket in the draw on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Joe revealed how the day of the win began as normal, as he got up at his usual time of 5.15am and sorted out their pet dogs.

He checked his emails to find a message from the National Lottery, informing him of a record breaking win to the tune of £184million.

What have Joe and Jess Thwaite said about EuroMillions win?

Despite the earthshattering EuroMillions win, the couple have remained fairly calm about the whole event.

Kindly, Joe didn't wake his wife at 5am but instead waited for her alarm to go off before he told her.

Joe said: “I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do.

"I couldn’t go back to sleep, I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever.

"I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!”

They shared hopes of visiting Hawaii on holiday, Jess said: "The win gives us time to dream, which we haven't had before."

Jess also shared that the children wanted a horsebox for their ponies instead of a trailer, so some funds would be spent on that.

The couple said they wanted to focus on making memories for their two kids rather than materialistic purchases.

Joe has already packed up work to go on adventures, he added: "I’d love to watch Gloucester or England rugby live with the kids but we have only really been able to watch on TV."

Who are the biggest UK EuroMillions winners?

The £184m amount is the biggest UK win from EuroMillions to date, with the previous winner - who took home £170million - remaining anonymous.

Many big jackpot winners have been faced with the curse of the lottery, where strains of the vast wealth can split couples.

Some of the biggest EuroMillions winners are:

  • Colin and Chris Weir - £161million
  • Adrian and Gillian Bayford - £148.6million
  • Frances and Patrick Connolly - £114.9million

Frances has donated much of the money to charity and is thought to have spent £50million on family and friends.

Others such as Colin Weir, who died in 2019, spent their money investing in shares.

Colin put money aside to throw his friends a lobster feast at his funeral.

