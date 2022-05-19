Newcastle fans slam 'ridiculous' Bunker as Broncos benefit from two VERY dodgy calls to jump into the NRL top four despite missing star man Adam Reynolds

Newcastle - and Broncos - fans have taken to Twitter to blast the Bunker after the video technology stirred more controversy during Brisbane's win over the Knights on Thursday.

In front of a crowd of 13,312 at McDonald Jones Stadium, Brisbane were the beneficiaries of two bunker calls either side of the halftime break which are likely to leave the Knights incensed.

The first came when Newcastle centre Dane Gagai juggled the ball attempting to score in the first half with the Origin representative adjudicated to have lost the ball.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to blast a decision to rule out this try for the Knights

Dane Gagai appeared to score a legitimate try after collecting an Anthony Milford grubber kick

However, the Bunker deemed that the back had lost control of the ball before he touched down

The second came when the game was delicately poised at 14-12 with Selwyn Cobbo scoring after Jordan Riki had appeared to obstruct Knights halfback Adam Clune in the build-up.

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien could be seen going ballistic from the coaches box after Cobbo's try was awarded.

Cobbo backed up a Kotoni Staggs break and from there the Broncos pulled away to continue their unbeaten run - the longest since the 2017 season.

The victory was made all the more impressive by the fact they were without halfback Adam Reynolds due to a groin complaint.

Selwyn Cobbo's second half try was not ruled out despite a clear obstruction beforehand

Michael Ennis, on commentary for Fox League, blasted the Gagai decision as 'ridiculous', saying: 'It seems we are trying to look for ways to take tries off players,' and fans have supported the NRL legend's view on Twitter.

'The Bunker is the most insidious disgusting wretched organisation in Australia,' one fan wrote. 'What a moronic decision.'

'Horrible decision from the bunker time for bed,' another posted. 'How dopes the bunker get it wrong all the time @NRL'.

NRL fans - supporting both Newcastle and the Broncos - blasted the 'moronic' decision while legendary former player Darryl Brohman labelled the rule as 'crap'

Even a Broncos fan had to concede his side got lucky on Thursday. 'Broncos fan here,' the supporter wrote. 'The bunker has absolutely robbed the Knights there... that is a try every day of the week.'

NRL legend Darryl Brohman echoed fans' discontent, tweeting: 'Come on. That rule is crap. Change the rule. It's an utter embarrassment for the @NRL that has been a try since 1908'.

However, there was not widespread agreement over the call, with Melbourne Storm legend Cooper Cronk claiming that the Bunker got it right.

NRL pundit Buzz Rothfield labelled the Bunker a 'complete farce' as rage continued online

'[There was a] little bit of a disconnect, I don't think Gagai gets full grip and he uses the grass to get his hand back on the ball,' he said at half time on Fox League.

The Bunker came under scrutiny in the second half too, with Selwyn Cobbo's impressive try not ruled out despite a clear obstruction in the build up.

Buzz Rothfield tweeted: 'This is a complete farce. That was a no-try. Gagai denied a fair try. Knights robbed. Get rid of the bunker #NRLKnightsBroncos'.