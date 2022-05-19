ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I’m sharing this photo to spare you our heartbreak – I won’t forget the sheer panic in my baby’s eyes

By Terri-Ann Williams
 4 days ago
DINNERTIME can be a stressful part of the day for many parents.

Now one mum has told how she nearly lost her toddler while she waited for an ambulance as he coughed hysterically while eating his evening meal.

Little Hudson had been eating his dinner one evening when disaster struck Credit: TinyHeartsEducation
He had to have his lungs drained after being rushed to the hospital Credit: tiynheartseducation

Little Hudson had been eating his dinner one Sunday with nothing being out of the ordinary.

He hadn't yet turned one, and mum Jules said he was the sort of boy who had been good at sorting out his food.

She said he would gag, cough or spit out food and sip water when he needed to.

Sharing her story with Tiny Hearts Education, the mum said her little boy had been suffering with croup, so would quite often cough when he had food in his mouth.

It's a common childhood illness which is usually mild and often gets better on its own.

But on this particular evening, Hudson's cough wasn't down to the condition and his airways had become obstructed - he was choking.

Mum Jules said: "He looked at me with sheer panic in his eyes and began to turn purple.

"I immediately began back blows which allowed the airway to become unblocked but he was still struggling to get the food down.

"He was coughing hysterically, crying in panic and changing colours on and off."

The panicked mum said she called 000 - which is the emergency services number in Australia - and then waited 20 minutes for help to arrive.

While they were waiting, her partner gave Hudson more back blows while she spoke to the operator.

Once medics arrived they noted that Hudson was blue around the mouth and that his oxygen levels had dropped.

On arrival at the hospital Hudson was examined by the Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) team.

To Jules' horror, doctors said they would have to put Hudson under and do a surgery to check his airways and inside his lungs.

She added: "My baby was struggling and I couldn’t do anything to help him.

"The hardest moment of my life was having to hold him and kiss him on the cheek as he went under anaesthetic. Then walk away and leave him with the surgeons. My heart was broken."

How to tell your child is choking and how to help

WHETHER it's eating or playing, children are at risk from choking on many everyday items.

One of the first things to take into consideration is what a child might look like if they are choking as this will allow you to spot when your child is in danger.

A child who is choking could be clutching at their chest or neck and won’t be able to speak, breathe or cough.

If their face has turned pale or blueish then this could be a sign and if they are violently coughing - then this is a sign they are trying to remove whatever has become stuck.

With younger children it could be that they have a high-pitched sound when breathing in.

Here are the steps you should take:

  • Don't give them anything to eat as this could make the situation worse
  • Give backblows - this will help dislodge the blockage. If the child is young then you need to put them over your lap, then give up to five sharp back blows with the heel of one hand in the middle of the back between the shoulder blades.
  • If these don't' work then give five thrusts. To successfully do this you need to hold the child around the waist and pull inwards and upwards above their belly button.
  • In choking incidences, time is of the essence and if you have not been able to dislodge the foreign body then you should call 999.

When operating, the specialists found abrasions, particles and lots of pus inside his lungs.

Jules said they sucked all of this out and she was then reunited with her little boy in recovery.

"Recovery was tough but I knew everything would be okay when he lifted his little hand up to my lips, something he often does when feeding, for me to kiss his hand.

"We finally got him to eat and drink, he chirped up and we were discharged Tuesday evening just in time for him to wake up at home for his first birthday on Wednesday," she said.

Jules explained that it was the knowledge she had received from the team at Tiny Hearts, who offer first aid tips for parents, that enabled them to be calm and collected when Hudson started to choke.

"Hug your little ones close mamas, every day is truly a gift.

"I’m grateful he’s recovering incredibly now and couldn’t be more proud of my strong little man. He’s mommy’s superhero," Jules added.

Hudson has now been discharged from hospital and his parents were grateful they were aware of what to do when their baby was choking Credit: tinyheartseducation

