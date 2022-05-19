ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Massive 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits near New Zealand and Australia prompting Tsunami fears

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUO4t_0fjZlGPF00

A MASSIVE 6.7 magnitude earthquake has struck near New Zealand and Australia sparking fears of a tsunami.

The terrifying shake happened in the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DFra_0fjZlGPF00
The massive earthquake struck the Macquarie Island Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSdnr_0fjZlGPF00
The quake sparked tsunami fears

According to the United States Geological Survey the quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 7.3, had a depth of 6.21 miles.

The quake initially sparked tsunami fears but the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning.

It comes as Wellington was also shaken over the weekend after a 4.7 earthquake hit.

The location of the quake was recorded as 15 miles west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast.

A tweet read: "A morning shake for some today with a M4.7 earthquake offshore of Paraparaumu. It was felt in the lower North Island and northern South Island".

An initial recording by Geonet put the quake at 4.2 and a depth of 17m.

Geonet has received more than 12,000 "felt" reports about the quake, NZ Herald reported.

Cops said there were no reports of any damage relating to the quake.

The two quakes follow another disaster in New Zeland that left only a few survivors.

Back in 2019, a catastrophic volcanic eruption left six people dead, including British tourists.

The huge blast on White Island sent 12,000ft plume of smoke and rock into the air and left survivors with serious burns.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
US News and World Report

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Macquarie Island Region - USGS

(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 7.3, had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tsunami#Pacific#Nz Herald#British
US News and World Report

Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Hihifo, Tonga - USGS

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the sea about 24 kilometres southeast of Hihifo, Tonga on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was at a depth of 146 km (91 miles), the USGS said. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Jason...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Ship lost on Bermuda Triangle mysteriously reappears after 90 years

The Bermuda Triangle is one of the few things on earth that still remains a mystery. Several unexplainable incidents have taken place at the Bermuda Triangle. The recent mystery of the lost ship that reappeared after 90 years is also one of them. Thecargo ship SS Cotopaxi, built in 1918, was launched only a short time later. In 1925, it disappeared without a trace in the notorious Bermuda Triangle. After more than 90 years, the ship suddenly reappeared.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
25K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy