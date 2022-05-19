Massive 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits near New Zealand and Australia prompting Tsunami fears

A MASSIVE 6.7 magnitude earthquake has struck near New Zealand and Australia sparking fears of a tsunami.

The terrifying shake happened in the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean.

The massive earthquake struck the Macquarie Island Credit: Alamy

The quake sparked tsunami fears

According to the United States Geological Survey the quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 7.3, had a depth of 6.21 miles.

The quake initially sparked tsunami fears but the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning.

It comes as Wellington was also shaken over the weekend after a 4.7 earthquake hit.

The location of the quake was recorded as 15 miles west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast.

A tweet read: "A morning shake for some today with a M4.7 earthquake offshore of Paraparaumu. It was felt in the lower North Island and northern South Island".

An initial recording by Geonet put the quake at 4.2 and a depth of 17m.

Geonet has received more than 12,000 "felt" reports about the quake, NZ Herald reported.

Cops said there were no reports of any damage relating to the quake.

The two quakes follow another disaster in New Zeland that left only a few survivors.

Back in 2019, a catastrophic volcanic eruption left six people dead, including British tourists.

The huge blast on White Island sent 12,000ft plume of smoke and rock into the air and left survivors with serious burns.

