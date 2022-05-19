ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Shayna Jack reveals her surprising career change after doping scandal derailed her swimming dreams - before qualifying for Australian team ahead of World Championships

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Swimmer Shayna Jack has revealed she started working with Queensland Police after a doping scandal in 2019 saw her rubbed out of the sport for two years.

Speaking on Channel 10's The Project on Thursday night, the 23-year-old said she felt disillusioned following the ban from ASADA and wanted to 'move on with (her) life'.

She returned a sample with the anabolic agent Ligandrol, a banned substance typically used by bodybuilders, ahead of the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

Jack has always maintained her innocence and still doesn't know how the drug entered her system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0MHX_0fjZl7Xx00
Swimmer Shayna Jack has revealed she started working with Queensland Police after a doping scandal in 2019 saw her banned from the sport for two years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbvQY_0fjZl7Xx00
Speaking on Channel 10's The Project on Thursday night, the glamorous 23-year-old said she felt disillusioned following the ASADA ruling and wanted to 'move on with her life'

It proved costly, with Jack forced to watch the exploits of fellow Aussie swimmers at the Tokyo Olympics from her loungeroom.

'I definitely did consider throwing in the towel, I actaully started working towards the police.

'I did some work with Queensland Police. I guess I found a bit of passion outside of swimming.'

She said she was unsure how she would feel returning to the pool but conceded: 'it is where I'm meant to be and what I'm supposed to do.'

Jack fought back tears after securing her spot in Australia's World Championship team following a personal-best swim in the 100m freestyle final on Wednesday night in Adelaide.

She finished behind training partner Mollie O'Callaghan, 18, in the surge towards the wall, but Jack was still elated at her runner up finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UEPq_0fjZl7Xx00
She told The Project panel it was all about redemption and that 'this was just the beginning'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245HgZ_0fjZl7Xx00
In emotional scenes, Shayna Jack hugged her coach Dean Boxall after qualifying for the World Titles and Commonwealth Games on Wednesday in Adelaide

Second spot ensures she will be a member of the Australian team for the FINA World titles in Hungary from June 18 and will also compete at the Commonwealth Games later this year in Birmingham.

'It's just one of those moments that I really, really, really wanted,' a triumphant Jack said post-race.

'To come away with a PB like that, I am just so proud of myself.

'To be completely honest, (coach) Dean (Boxall) and I spoke about it and I just wanted to be here and to be able to stand behind those blocks (with my) head held high and swim that race.'

In an emotional interview, Jack added it was an 'amazing experience' and that she 'was back' before adding 'this is just the beginning.'

Former pop star Cody Simpson also silenced the doubters, finishing third in the 100-metre butterfly at the Australian Championships to secure his spot in the team ahead of the Commonwealth Games from July 28 in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJEiV_0fjZl7Xx00
Cody Simpson, the former pop star and squeeze of Miley Cyrus, also will represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Simpson
Person
Shayna Jack
Daily Mail

Having Owen Farrell alongside Marcus Smith will 'free up' England again, insists attack coach Martin Gleeson as Eddie Jones' men seek to bounce back from disappointing Six Nations campaign

Owen Farrell has been backed to ‘free up’ England’s attack by reigniting his partnership with Marcus Smith this summer. The two playmakers have only featured together for 68 minutes, after Farrell missed the bulk of the autumn and the Six Nations with injury. They are back together...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Roma striker Tammy Abraham breaks the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season... as the former Chelsea star continues to reinvent himself under Jose Mourinho

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has broken the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season after scoring against Torino on Friday. The former Chelsea striker has been a revelation in Italy, scoring 17 league goals under the watchful gaze of Jose Mourinho - which has launched the club into a European qualification spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is hoping to earn his first England call-up for the Three Lions' trio of Nations League matches next month after his outstanding 18-goal season

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen is hoping to earn his first England call-up on Tuesday, but Gareth Southgate faces defensive headaches as he finalises his latest squad. Southgate will name an extended party this afternoon for next month's Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany and Italy. And Bowen is on...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Doping#Commonwealth Games#Australian#Queensland Police#Channel 10#Asada#Aussie#Fina World
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu survives a scare at the French Open as she battles past 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova after losing the opening set at Roland Garros... with fellow Brits Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie also into the second round

A year after finishing her A-levels Emma Raducanu has at least one win at all four Grand Slams – and none of them came harder than the one she collected at the French Open on Monday night. Through rain, wind and shine, on a surface still withholding many of...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Celebrated courtier Sir Norman Hartnell, the man who designed the Queen's iconic Coronation gown, reveals he was horrified at the thought it made Her Majesty look like she was 'covered in vegetables'

As the celebrated couturier who had dressed Queen Mary, the Queen Mother and swathes of Britain’s aristocracy, Sir Norman Hartnell (who died in 1979) was the obvious choice to design Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation gown. Here, an abridged extract from his autobiography describes the most momentous commission of his career...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic cruises past Yoshihito Nishioka to advance to the second round of the French Open as the World No 1 looks to make up for missing Australia Open by winning a record equalling 21st Grand Slam title

World number one and holder Novak Djokovic cruised past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 on Monday to advance to the French Open second round in a comfortable start to his quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. The Serbian, who turned 35 on Sunday, needed less than two hours...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal kickstarts his quest to win the French Open by beating Jordan Thompson in straight sets as he puts troubled build-up behind him to lay down a marker at favourite Grand Slam

Twenty four hours after the young prince made an impressive Philippe Chatrier debut, the king delivered his response. The build up to this tournament has been a tale of two Spaniards: 19-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz and 35-year-old Rafael Nadal. On Sunday Alacaraz was initially hesitant but eventually rampant as he...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Formula One's illustrious race in Monaco 'is at risk of being AXED from the calendar' with concerns mounting that the sport has 'outgrown the harbour - and the circuit paying NOTHING to host the glitzy event'

Formula One's illustrious race in Monaco is at risk of being axed from the calendar, reports say, with concerns mounting the event has begun to lose its sparkle. Held in Monte Carlo, the blockbuster showpiece is renowned for its glitz and glamour, as well as the host of celebrities who flock trackside to take in the action.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

EMILY PRESCOTT: Heir hunters called in to make sense of Queen's cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley's 'quite useless' will

As a party planner, the late Lady Elizabeth Shakerley was known for her attention to detail and threw many successful soirees for her cousin the Queen. Unfortunately, her meticulous nature was not replicated when it came to her will – and now her only daughter, Fiona Burrows, has had to turn to an heir-hunting firm to help locate some mysterious beneficiaries.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

DEREK LAWRENSON: Justin Thomas reaps reward of rallying call from 'Bones' with PGA Championship win, with caddie collecting $260,000... and it was a strong week for English golf with four players in the top 13

What a strange final day at the PGA at Southern Hills. A group of nervous players lacking major experience tossed the Wanamaker Trophy to one another and kept dropping it in turn, before Justin Thomas stepped forward and said: ‘Well, if you don’t want it…’. Here are...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy