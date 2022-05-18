Governor Jared Polis to Sign New Laws to Protect Colorado’s Economy & Health, Lower the Cost of Prescription Drugs, Cut Red Tape & Save Health Care Workers Money, & Implement Administration’s COVID Readiness Plans
Gov. Polis, in partnership with the legislature, continues to save Coloradans money on prescription drugs and essential everyday items, ensure Coloradans are healthy and thriving with robust support for public health preparedness, and support Colorado’s strong economy. THORNTON — Today, Governor Polis will sign new laws to act...www.colorado.gov
Comments / 0