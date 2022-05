Will a 13-year Sunnyside gang member be tried as an adult after being is accused of shooting five people during a Cinco de Mayo festival in Sunnyside earlier this month? The teen is being held at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of five counts of First Degree Assault in connection with the May 6 incident in Sunnyside as the investigation continues.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO