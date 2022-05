For the first time in school history, the badminton team ranked at CCS, placing second out of 28 teams. Four players were sent to the tournament, which was held on May 14 at Independence High School. Individually, senior co-captain Adrian Mar placed first in boys’ singles and won CCS championships — his success helped boost the team into placing second; sophomore Sannidhi Boppana placed fourth in girls’ singles; and junior Evan Oaklander and freshman Samanvi Boppana placed fifth in mixed doubles.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO