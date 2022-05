Donning blazers, shirts and dresses, students and parents filed into the cafeteria on May 17 in formal attire for the speech and debate team’s banquet and senior night. The team celebrated this year’s successes, achieved at 35 tournaments with 148 total entries and 34 awards. At states, freshman orator Timothy Leung placed 7th, and freshman debaters Ashish Goswami and Leo Jia advanced to quarterfinals. At the Tournament of Champions, Leung advanced to quarterfinals in dramatic interpretation, and junior Arnav Garg advanced to double octofinals in Lincoln-Douglas debate at the Tournament of Champions.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO