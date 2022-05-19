ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘150ft of pure luxury’ – Inside £18k-a-night superyacht Tyson Fury, wife Paris and family are holidaying on in Cannes

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago

TYSON FURY has shown off the stunning £18,000-a-night superyacht he is holidaying on with his family in Cannes.

The WBC heavyweight champion is enjoying some well-earned downtime following his sensational sixth-round knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PogL8_0fjZceDW00
Fury showed off the yacht he is spending time on during his holiday Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30InT4_0fjZceDW00
The power couple settle down to have a few snacks Credit: instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMJOY_0fjZceDW00
The superyacht costs almost £18,000-a-night to rent out Credit: Click And Boat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zfezc_0fjZceDW00
The jacuzzi is sure to be a Fury family favourite Credit: Click And Boat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QEku_0fjZceDW00
Fury's kids enjoy their time aboard the boat Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1Ces_0fjZceDW00
Tyson Fury smoking cigars on a yacht with his dad John Fury Credit: Instagram / @tysonfury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfZoK_0fjZceDW00
Tyson and Paris can be seen taking a jet-ski out, with the enormous yacht behind

And he has whisked wife Paris, his children and dad John away to France for a vacation on the incredible vessel.

It features a Jacuzzi, a glorious living room and swanky dining room.

There is also a wonderful view of the French landscape as well as a tasty platter of food for the Gypsy King and guests to enjoy.

Everyone on the yacht seemed to be in buoyant mood as they relaxed in the sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPFSA_0fjZceDW00
Fury joked that 'magic would happen' in the master bedroom Credit: Click And Boat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yy9gD_0fjZceDW00
He also walked past wife Paris while out on the decking Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tinhl_0fjZceDW00
Tyson's dad John could also be seen enjoying the sunny weather Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g90ob_0fjZceDW00
The heavyweight champ then went inside to give a taste of the interior Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41u0jp_0fjZceDW00
It was just as swanky on the inside as Fury walked through to the dining room Credit: Instagram

Fury is now officially retired and living up to his promise of spending more time with his kids and enjoying his hard-earned money.

And trainer SugarHill Steward has revealed Fury hung up his gloves after becoming bored with the politics of boxing.

Steward told Sky Sports: “For him being retired I’m happy because that’s what he wants.

“I know a lot of the retirement has to do with not getting the fights he wants and it’s really mentally challenging to be offered fights and go through negotiations for fights and then for them to fall through at the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8HZQ_0fjZceDW00
The fighting family will be able to enjoy some fine dining Credit: Click And Boat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cB7MH_0fjZceDW00
Fury can easily afford the expensive stay on board thanks to his millions banked from boxing Credit: Click And Boat

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“These things happen to many fighters around the world. You wouldn’t expect it to happen on this big a stage but it does happen and it’s something fighters have to deal with.

“We on the outside sometimes don’t understand that. We just say ‘if he gets the fight he’ll come back’, it’s not as easy as being on the outside going through what happens on the inside.

“But it’s the sport he loves so much, and it’s hurting him like that. Those things have to be taken into consideration and respected.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GZcu_0fjZceDW00
The stage is set for an evening of haute cuisine Credit: Click And Boat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcHgL_0fjZceDW00
There are seven cabins on board the super-vessel Credit: Click And Boat

The US Sun

I’ll raise my adopted twins & biological son as triplets – say they’re not & they’ll tear you apart

A MUM-OF 10 told how she is raising her biological son and his twin brothers as triplets - and if you say they aren't the little lads will "tear you apart". Alicia Dougherty, the matriarch of the Dougherty Dozen, left people smiling when she shared the news on her TikTok page - largely because the youngsters are different races and heights.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
