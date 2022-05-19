ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This went to war on my spots while I slept:' These $13 pimple patches can clear breakouts within a few hours and have almost 100,000 five star Amazon reviews

How do you treat a spot that occurs hours before an important event? Rather than popping it or squeezing it, thousands of Amazon shoppers are applying a pimple patch to it instead.

The Mighty Patch original pimple patches by Hero cosmetics, which have already amassed almost 100,000 five star reviews on Amazon, are made from a hydrocolloid material that draws pus and excess oil out of the spot for faster healing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOHj7_0fjZYlSl00

Blasting pimples is now as simple as applying a tiny translucent patch to the area and waiting six hours.

Each $13 box contains 36 patches, making each spot-clearing treatment just 36 cents.

Almost 100,000 Amazon shoppers rate them five-star for skin-clearing and spot removal.

$12.99 Shop

Clinically tested, the spot will be blasted within six to eight hours of wear. And because it has a translucent matte finish, you can get away with wearing it in the day if you can't wait until night to zap the zits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUA1A_0fjZYlSl00

Shoppers describe the vegan and cruelty-free Hero blemish patches as 'magic', 'a must-have for acne-prone skin' and 'perfect for spots'. Buyers claim they heal breakouts overnight and several have posted Before and After photos as evidence of how well they work.

'A must-have for pimple reduction,' praised one delighted user. 'I have been breaking out like crazy around my chin area and I’ve tried all kinds of face washes and it just would not budge! Then I came across these and gave it a shot & I LOVE THEM. I put them on while I sleep and when I peel the patches off, my skin just looks soo much better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTzvX_0fjZYlSl00
There are lots of Before And After photos on Amazon showing how the Mighty Patches work on spots on the chin, cheeks and T-Zone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amGKo_0fjZYlSl00
 An Amazon shopper posted a photo of an angry red spot before applying a Mighty Patch and then said she wore the patch for six hours and the spot was gone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5rIr_0fjZYlSl00

Another Amazon shopper praised the speed they work, writing: 'All I can say is wow! I had a date coming up at the end of the week when I started to get the most giant zit I’ve ever had in my life right in the middle of my forehead. After using these overnight, the zit was almost completely gone and I was able to cover it with a little makeup for my date.'

And there's no danger of the patches falling off during an embarrassing moment or when you're slipping as they're made with a strong adhesive guaranteed to last a full night of tossing, turning and moving your head around on the pillow.

For best results, simply cleanse and fully dry skin before applying the patch. And leave on for at least six hours.

If you have spot-prone skin, you may be happy to hear that the popular pimple patches aren't the only hit product designed for acne sufferers by Hero cosmetics. Here are some other top ways to look after breakout-prone skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1jHp_0fjZYlSl00

Spots not yet fully cleared? Erase them away with this magic color correcting cream.

This rescue balm is a subtle green tint with hi-tech color-changing pigments that activate as you blend, turning from green to beige in seconds to camouflage redness and leave skin glowing all day long.

As well as altering color, the gentle formula soothes red, irritated skin and encourages healing.

$12.99 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FaGj_0fjZYlSl00

Got rid of spots but need a little extra TLC? This repair balm is designed for use on skin that needs a little extra help to recover.

It has four major benefits as it calms angry skin, smooths bumps and texture, relieves flaky dry spots, and improves the look of post-blemish marks.

Great for oily, dry, and combo skin types, it will deliver moisture without causing you to breakout again.

$12.99 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2afZ_0fjZYlSl00

This has an SPF30 to protect skin from sun damage but its ultra lightweight so it won't clog pores.

The superlight zinc oxide physically blocks UVA/UVB rays to protect your skin every day you wear it.

As it's so light, it absorbs fast and doesn't leave a greasy residue.

$19.99 Shop

