Cathy Williams of NeighborWorks on Thank You to Teachers & Staff

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WRBL-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Columbus, Georgia, today announced that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to support two local non-profit organizations operating in the area. The Feeding the Valley Food Bank and the Valley Healthcare System will each receive $2,500 contributions from the Foundation.
In an effort to acknowledge the vital role our medical staff members play in the success of Piedmont Columbus Regional, a yearly Physician Recognition Award Program was established in 2014. The annual reception was held at the Country Club of Columbus on Thursday, May 12. The program recognizes a physician...
The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus (YOGC) will be having its annual Summer String Camp from Monday, June 6 to Saturday, June 11, this year returning to the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University. Summer String Camp will meet Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 from 8:30AM-4:30PM...
Columbus organization Young Professionals spent their evening with the Boys and Girls Club. They took the time to volunteer today. The volunteers had fun with the kids while participating in activities at the Boys and Girls Club East Columbus center. Boys and Girls Club leaders and members also had the...
Major changes are on the way for The Columbus Museum as the Chattahoochee Valley’s hub for art and history today announced dramatic renovation plans that will transform both the building and the grounds. The transformation is made possible thanks to generous gifts to the Reimagining The Columbus Museum capital campaign, which has topped $20 million, more than 90 percent of the Campaign’s leadership phase goal.
Columbus mayor Skip Henderson issued a proclamation Saturday for volunteers at the National Civil War Museum. This comes ahead of the 11th annual “Bug on the Hooch” which will be held next Saturday. It’s purpose is for residents to come out and see Volkswagens on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.
It’s all about STEAM! Science, technology, engineering, art, and math come to life at Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s (CVCC) summer camp. The theme is Cruising to Career Exploration. “We’re excited every year to offer these opportunities,” said Demeka Daniels, Dual Enrollment Coordinator and Camp Organizer. “The activities are...
