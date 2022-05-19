ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cathy Williams of NeighborWorks on Thank You to Teachers & Staff

thecolumbusceo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathy Williams is President and CEO of NeighborWorks Columbus. She...

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecolumbusceo.com

Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Donates $5,000 To Two Columbus Non-Profit Organizations

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WRBL-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Columbus, Georgia, today announced that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to support two local non-profit organizations operating in the area. The Feeding the Valley Food Bank and the Valley Healthcare System will each receive $2,500 contributions from the Foundation.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus Annual Summer String Camp

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus (YOGC) will be having its annual Summer String Camp from Monday, June 6 to Saturday, June 11, this year returning to the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University. Summer String Camp will meet Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 from 8:30AM-4:30PM...
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Young Professionals volunteer at Boys and Girls Club in East Columbus

Columbus organization Young Professionals spent their evening with the Boys and Girls Club. They took the time to volunteer today. The volunteers had fun with the kids while participating in activities at the Boys and Girls Club East Columbus center. Boys and Girls Club leaders and members also had the...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Neighborworks Columbus
thecolumbusceo.com

Major Renovation Plans Revealed, Over $20M Raised - Marks a Transformative New Era for The Columbus Museum

Major changes are on the way for The Columbus Museum as the Chattahoochee Valley’s hub for art and history today announced dramatic renovation plans that will transform both the building and the grounds. The transformation is made possible thanks to generous gifts to the Reimagining The Columbus Museum capital campaign, which has topped $20 million, more than 90 percent of the Campaign’s leadership phase goal.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Upper Elementary and Middle Schoolers Invited to Enjoy STEAM Camp at CVCC

It’s all about STEAM! Science, technology, engineering, art, and math come to life at Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s (CVCC) summer camp. The theme is Cruising to Career Exploration. “We’re excited every year to offer these opportunities,” said Demeka Daniels, Dual Enrollment Coordinator and Camp Organizer. “The activities are...
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy