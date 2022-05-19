SmashMouth hosting inaugural burger-eating contest May 28

129 years of making memories one ride at a time, Herschell Spillman Carousel celebrates 110th Anniversary. Ocean City, MD – Trimper Rides is thrilled to roll out its expanded footprint, new rides, and let audiences know there is no shortage of energy at Trimper Rides. FUEL FUN, this summer at Trimper Rides from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. One price wristbands are back, and allow park visitors to ride all rides for one flat fee. With a new and expanded lineup of outdoor rides to offer, a menu of nostalgic fair foods in four convenient locations throughout the park, and the traditional Carousel Building rides, guests can expect entertainment & indulgences for all ages.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO