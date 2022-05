LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man facing a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager refused to appear in court on Monday. Records show that a judge ordered officials to bring Samuel Schmid to court on Tuesday “by any means necessary” to face charges also including robbery, battery and conspiracy. Schmid remains jailed and records didn’t immediately reflect if had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He’s accused of driving a stolen SUV that ran over 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina on May 11 when she tried to confront a man fleeing with a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron. Schmidt was arrested May 16 in Southern California.

