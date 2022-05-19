PHS Softball falls to Spain Park 10-2; See Roundup of other Scores from State Tournament

Tael is a 3-year-old male Bluetick Coonhound mix who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner is moving and can’t take him. Tael is white with black “ticking” (spots) over his body; he also has black ears with just a little bit of brown on his face. He weighs 101 pounds so he is a super, duper, extra large fellow! Tael is a well taken care of dog who is well behaved, leash trained, and house trained. He is friendly, affectionate, and is great with other dogs and children. Like any healthy young dog he is active and playful so a nice fenced yard would be a must at his new home. Tael has so much to offer his new family because he is the total package! He is smart, a complete gentleman, well behaved, and super sweet. Please consider giving Tael that new home he is waiting for!

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO