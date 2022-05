WAUKESHA COUNTY TO OPEN BEACH SWIM SEASON WITHOUT LIFEGUARDS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. (Waukesha, WI) – Waukesha County Parks beach swimming season will open with Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours at six beach locations on Friday, May 27. There will be no lifeguards staffed at any beaches this season due to the labor shortage.

