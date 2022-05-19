Metagenomic, (bio)chemical, and microscopic analyses reveal the potential for the cycling of sulfated EPS in Shark Bay pustular mats
Cyanobacteria and extracellular polymeric substances (EPS) in peritidal pustular microbial mats have a two-billion-year-old fossil record. To understand the composition, production, degradation, and potential role of EPS in modern analogous communities, we sampled pustular mats from Shark Bay, Australia and analyzed their EPS matrix. Biochemical and microscopic analyses identified sulfated organic...www.nature.com
