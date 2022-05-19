CPS grad finds ‘UC makes dreams come true’

“Not great,” were the first words I read as I glanced down at my phone, just a few minutes before my interview with Veronica Grim. Oh no, I thought, that’s not a good start. I was brimming with excitement for the meetup with this lovely local artist I’d photographed and admired before but hadn’t gotten to know yet, and she was already stressed. As she emerged from her picturesque family home on the west side of Cincinnati, walking across the wraparound porch to meet me, I could tell from her flush she was battling anxiety. I knew the feeling so well it made my own neck tingle. It didn’t take long for Veronica to reset herself and relax with me but seeing her in that temporary vulnerable state made me love her so much more. This human relatability became the true theme of our day’s conversation, flowing from spiritual connections in music to the complexities of adult relationships and emotional evolution.

