ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CPS grad finds ‘UC makes dreams come true’

By Cedric Ricks, 260-415-8554
uc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenya Coleman never gets tired of the well wishes and she’s still a bit teary-eyed. The newly-minted high school graduate was one of 10 students awarded the University of Cincinnati’s Marian Spencer Scholarship created to recognize high-achieving students in Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS). Coleman, a student at nationally accredited and STEM-certified...

www.uc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uc.edu

Gift names new UC College of Law building atrium

“It is important that this significant contribution to the legal profession not be forgotten,” Niehoff said. “By memorializing this legacy, I hope to inspire future generations of lawyers by the leadership of Peck, Shaffer & Williams in helping to develop an important area of the law over a span of 125 years.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant cheers for local senior following high school graduation

CINCINNATI — It's graduation season across Cincinnati. And that includes the Wegener family who had a special celebration over the weekend. Their son, Josh Wegener, is part of the Loveland High School class of 2022. After graduating, his family took him to Silver Spring House and the place erupted...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatistate.edu

Upward Bound student received state TRIO award

Eight students from the Cincinnati State Upward Bound program at Mt. Healthy Jr/Sr High School attended the annual Ohio TRIO student leadership conference April 28-30, 2022, in Sandusky, Ohio. Cincinnati State Upward Bound student Jayla Turner (center of photo) was selected for a TRIO Trailblazer Award, recognizing her commitment to...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Regional college campuses offering big opportunities

HAMILTON, Ohio — For students at regional and community colleges, it’s not always the typical college experience. But for students at Miami University’s regional campuses, they’re making sure they still get hands-on experiences. What You Need To Know. Miami University regional campuses offer many programs that...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

UC student puts on 'Cars and Coffee' event for the third year

CINCINNATI — Dozens of cars were parked in Walnut Hills on Sunday for the 'Cars and Coffee' event. The club was started by University of Cincinnati students with a passion for cars. Founder of UC Car Club and Cars and Coffee, Calvin Proffitt says he grew up going to...
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

P. Alfred Marchand, Lunch Talk

P. Alfred Marchand was one of the first African American librarians in the United States and possibly the Midwest region. He worked at the Cincinnati Hospital from ~1873-1918. Although Marchand was highly valued by the medical staff at the Cincinnati Hospital, there was also controversy surrounding his unwarranted dismissal then reinstatement following protest by medical staff.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland High School Senior’s awards and scholarships

Loveland, Ohio – 366 Loveland High School Seniors are members of the Class of 2022 and they graduated yesterday, May, 21, at the Cintas Center at Xavier University. The Senior Awards Ceremony for the class happened on May 3. The school celebrated the Top 10 Seniors, called out accomplishments in everything from citizenship to spirit, and presented many scholarships, including the ones awarded by local individuals and organizations.
LOVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goetz
WKRC

Popular West Side restaurant expands to NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular West Side restaurant has expanded its presence to Northern Kentucky in partnership with a Mainstrasse establishment. The Incline Public House opened an Incline Smoke Shack at the Strasse Haus at 630 Main St. in Covington in mid-April. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Cincinnati Public Schools#University Of Cincinnati#College#Uc#Hughes Stem High School#Fifth Third Arena
thesource.com

Ohio High School Students Place Racist “Blacks Only, Whites Only” Signs Above Water Fountains

An Ohio school district will discipline high school students who put up “whites only” and “Blacks only” signs over water fountains. The Cincinnati-area students taped the signs up, posted photos on social media and then took them down. The district released a statement calling it a “tasteless and hurtful act” and said they issued severe disciplinary actions.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Cincinnati CityBeat

Top Cincinnati Summer Church Festivals for Beer, Rides and Light Gambling

As fish frys are synonymous with the Lenten season in Cincinnati, so too are church fairs with summer. These Cincinnati-area fests are full of carnival rides, games, live music, funnel cake, beer and even light gambling, all to benefit each religious institution. Here are some of our favorites. The Catholic...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Artist Spotlight: Veronica Grim

“Not great,” were the first words I read as I glanced down at my phone, just a few minutes before my interview with Veronica Grim. Oh no, I thought, that’s not a good start. I was brimming with excitement for the meetup with this lovely local artist I’d photographed and admired before but hadn’t gotten to know yet, and she was already stressed. As she emerged from her picturesque family home on the west side of Cincinnati, walking across the wraparound porch to meet me, I could tell from her flush she was battling anxiety. I knew the feeling so well it made my own neck tingle. It didn’t take long for Veronica to reset herself and relax with me but seeing her in that temporary vulnerable state made me love her so much more. This human relatability became the true theme of our day’s conversation, flowing from spiritual connections in music to the complexities of adult relationships and emotional evolution.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy