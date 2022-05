Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has recommended that the White House promote UT Arlington alumnus Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley of the Marine Corps to be the next head of the military’s Africa Command, two U.S. officials said, in what would be a pathbreaking assignment, The New York Times and News Net Daily reported. If formally nominated by the White House and confirmed by the Senate, Lt. Gen. Langley would become the first Black four-star Marine Corps officer.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO