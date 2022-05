Vermont Business Magazine The board of the Vermont Journalism Trust, the parent organization of the online news site VTDigger.org, announced today that founder and editor Anne Galloway will be stepping down from her leadership role, but remain with the organization as it transitions to a new executive director. Galloway founded the news site in 2009 and focused on covering state government. It has since expanded its coverage from its base in Montpelier and now boasts the largest newsroom in Vermont.

VERMONT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO