After a two-year hiatus, Charles D. Owen High seniors once again got their chance to proudly walk the halls of their former schools. In their traditional Senior Walk, the seniors paraded past younger students who cheered and held congratulatory signs throughout the Owen District. They high-fived the cheering crowd and reminisced as they took selfies in front of old class pictures.

SWANNANOA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO