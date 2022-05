A Maine man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on Saturday. Andrew Huber Young, 19, of Wells, is accused of shooting three people shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Wells. Two males were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive, police said, but a 2-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Octavia Huber Young of Wells.

WELLS, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO