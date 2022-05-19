Study recommends changes to Fourth Street speed limits

The weather looks great for Memorial Day weekend! Between now and then we have a wet storm to deal with. Here is one of the rainfall predictions ending Wednesday. This is the latest NAM model forecast showing 1/4" to 5" of rain. Yes, we have another challenging forecast on predicting amounts. Tonight, on KSHB, I will show how incredibly difficult this would be if it were a snow forecast.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO