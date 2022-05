PUBLIC NOTICE OF SPECIAL BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING. WEDNESDAY MAY 25, 2022 AT 7PM BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING. PURSUANT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACT 267 OF THE PUBLIC ACTS OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN OF 1976, AS AMENDED. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has...

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO