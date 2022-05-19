So long, easy money

GameStop is all about Web3: The company announced on Monday that it will launch a digital wallet for crypto and NFTs. The GameStop wallet can be used across apps without users needing to leave their browsers, the company said in a statement. The self-custodial Ethereum wallet gives users access to the keys to their digital assets rather than trusting them with a third party, and is available for download as an extension on Google Chrome's web store as well as on web browser Brave. The wallet will also be available as an iPhone app down the line, according to the GameStop wallet website. The wallet uses Loopring for transactions, a Layer 2 solution that's meant to lower transaction fees.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO