ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

So long, easy money

By Biz Carson, the Source Code team
protocol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Well, it was a good run, and now it’s over: Venture capital’s money hose is drying up, and the effects are already reverberating throughout the tech industry. I’m Biz Carson, and I once wrote a senior thesis in college on the politics of Eurovision voting. Congrats to...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Coinbase is hitting back at crypto haters

Coinbase just celebrated its 10th birthday. And the crypto powerhouse marked the milestone on a defiant note, with a snarky TV ad clapping back at crypto bashers. “Crypto is dead. Long live crypto,” said the 30-second ad which aired Friday during the NBA Western Conference finals game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Trading through a downturn: Stock apps retool for the long haul

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the meme-stock reboot, UST-luna ripples, and Bill Gates on bitcoin. The UST-luna crash’s ripples are showing up all over. One startup caught in the washout is Stablegains, a YC-backed crypto lending company that promised to make “earning with DeFi simple and safe.” So much for safe: It turned out Stablegains was investing customers’ money in UST after promising to use USDC, and they are now out $44 million. A class-action firm has sent it a letter threatening a lawsuit. It’s not clear what customers can reclaim, however: UST looks like a near-total loss, and Stablegains only raised $3 million.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Elon Musk
protocol.com

The minerals we need to save the planet are getting way too expensive

The newest source of the alarm bells echoing throughout the renewables industry? Spiking critical mineral and metal prices. According to a new report from the International Energy Agency, a maelstrom of rising demand and tattered supply chains have caused prices for the materials needed for clean energy technologies to soar in the last year. And this increase has only accelerated since 2022 began.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

The competitive edge of digital solutions

Businesses are evolving, with current events and competition serving as the catalysts for technology adoption. Events from the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine have exposed the fragility of global supply chains. The topic of sustainability is now on every board room agenda. Industries from manufacturing to retail and everything in between are exploring the latest innovations like process automation, machine learning and AI to identify potential safeguards against future disruption. But according to a recent survey from Boston Consulting Group, while 80% of companies are adopting digital solutions to navigate existing business challenges or opportunities like the ones mentioned, only about 30% successfully digitally transform their business.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Spotify stopped political ads in 2020. It just quietly brought them back.

Spotify stopped hosting political ads on its services in early 2020, citing a lack of “robustness” in its systems, ahead of what turned out to be the ugliest U.S. election in recent history. Two years later, as the midterm primaries get going, the company is courting political advertisers...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Federal Trade Commission#Craft Ventures#Altos Ventures#Softbank#Tiger Global#Bumble
protocol.com

Meta will share political ad targeting data with researchers, finally

Meta will finally give researchers access to targeting data for political ads — information that academics have been clamoring for and using legally risky workarounds to collect on their own for years. The company had argued in the past that sharing targeting information would risk violating user privacy. Last...
INTERNET
protocol.com

GameStop has a crypto wallet now

GameStop is all about Web3: The company announced on Monday that it will launch a digital wallet for crypto and NFTs. The GameStop wallet can be used across apps without users needing to leave their browsers, the company said in a statement. The self-custodial Ethereum wallet gives users access to the keys to their digital assets rather than trusting them with a third party, and is available for download as an extension on Google Chrome's web store as well as on web browser Brave. The wallet will also be available as an iPhone app down the line, according to the GameStop wallet website. The wallet uses Loopring for transactions, a Layer 2 solution that's meant to lower transaction fees.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

The 911 emergency system is outdated. Updating it to the cloud is risky.

Dialing 911 could be the most important phone call you will ever make. But what happens when the software that’s supposed to deliver that call fails you? It may seem simple, but the technology behind a call for help is complicated, and when it fails, deadly. The infrastructure supporting...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Klarna laid off 10% of its workforce through a video message

Swedish "buy now, pay later" company Klarna is laying off 10% of its workforce, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told staff via a pre-recorded video call Monday. Interest in pay-later products has sagged somewhat as consumers have felt more financially strapped and advocates in the U.S. began investigating the deferred payment plans last year. Klarna has reportedly been looking for more funding, potentially at a lower valuation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
FTC
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Tesla
protocol.com

The true story behind 'Zuck Bucks'

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about how Mark Zuckerberg found himself at the center of one of the U.S. election’s most enduring conspiracies. Plus, D.C. sues Zuckerberg and Twitter pays the “chaos tax.”. Zuck Bucks. If you’ve paid any attention to the ongoing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank-backed logistics firm Delhivery valued at $4.9 bln in India debut

BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group (9984.T), rose as much as 7.6% in their market debut on Tuesday, giving the company a valuation of 379.60 billion rupees ($4.89 billion). The Gurugram-based company's services include parcel transportation, warehousing, cross-border and supply...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Snap will slow hiring, blaming Apple and Ukraine

Snap is the latest tech giant to join The Great Hunkering Down. Like other social media companies that flourished during lockdown, the company is struggling to meet earnings estimates and will slow hiring. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in a note to employees on Monday that Snapchat's parent company would...
BUSINESS
CNN

Airbnb is closing its domestic business in China

(CNN Business) — Airbnb will shut down its listings in China after two years of lockdowns in the country "with no end in sight," according to a source familiar with the matter. The home-sharing company made the decision over a decline in business in the world's second largest economy,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy