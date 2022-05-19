So long, easy money

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the meme-stock reboot, UST-luna ripples, and Bill Gates on bitcoin. The UST-luna crash’s ripples are showing up all over. One startup caught in the washout is Stablegains, a YC-backed crypto lending company that promised to make “earning with DeFi simple and safe.” So much for safe: It turned out Stablegains was investing customers’ money in UST after promising to use USDC, and they are now out $44 million. A class-action firm has sent it a letter threatening a lawsuit. It’s not clear what customers can reclaim, however: UST looks like a near-total loss, and Stablegains only raised $3 million.
