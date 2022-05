Photo: A view of DeSoto County along Highway 51 in Horn Lake during what was described as a “normal” spring rain event in 2016. (Courtesy photo) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will host a public meeting to inform the public and to solicit comments regarding the release of the revised draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement (DIFR-EIS) for the Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater-North DeSoto County Feasibility Study, DeSoto County, Mississippi. The study area lies in the Horn Lake Creek-Nonconnah and Coldwater River basins in DeSoto County, Mississippi. The DIFR-EIS presents potential solutions to reduce damages from flood risk, channel instability, and to improve aquatic habitat in DeSoto County. Study documents can be downloaded from the project website:

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO