The Charleston RiverDogs entered Sunday evening’s contest at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park aiming for a series sweep of the Augusta GreenJackets. Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the RiverDogs fell just short of overcoming the deficit as the tying run was left stranded at second base. The victory by Augusta was their first at The Joe in the last 21 games between the teams. The second-largest crowd of the season, 5,744 fans, took in the ballgame.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO