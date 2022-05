Gas prices are lower heading into the weekend, but they haven't tumbled as much as they've just slipped. The average price for a gallon of regular across Illinois is just a shade under $5. The statewide average was just a bit over $5 on Thursday, but the overall trend is higher prices than a week ago. And, Friday's average for the state is about 60 cents more per gallon than the national average.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO