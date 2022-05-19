ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Daily Pulse

Cover picture for the articleAmazon needs workers in Florida and is increasing perks to attract potential employees. If you’re thinking about a Florida job at Amazon, where pay now averages $18 an hour or more and — in some places — Amazon offers sign-on bonuses as high as $5,000. The company also pre-pays 95% of...

Tuesday's Afternoon Update

Florida special tax districts like Disney’s Reedy Creek, explained. The standoff between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. could have consequences reaching far beyond a battle between two political titans. Florida is home to more than 1,800 special districts of all shapes, sizes and flavors, from housing and community development districts to quasi-governmental agencies. While none operate quite like Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, their influence is vast — especially in growing metro areas like Hillsborough County, which has more special districts than any other Florida county. More from the Tampa Bay Times.
Florida Jobless Rate Dips to 3 Percent

Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 3 percent in April, while Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to warn about high gasoline prices and a potential recession that he blames on federal economic policies. The state Department of Economic Opportunity released a report Friday that showed the April unemployment rate was down...
Lawmakers Eye Roof Claims, Lawsuits, Reinsurance

Heading into a special session next week to address the state’s troubled property-insurance market, legislative leaders said late Friday they will focus on issues such as roof-damage claims, litigation and reinsurance. The House and Senate released outlines of bills for the session, which Gov. Ron DeSantis called after lawmakers...
