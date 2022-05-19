Thursday's Daily Pulse

Florida special tax districts like Disney’s Reedy Creek, explained. The standoff between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. could have consequences reaching far beyond a battle between two political titans. Florida is home to more than 1,800 special districts of all shapes, sizes and flavors, from housing and community development districts to quasi-governmental agencies. While none operate quite like Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, their influence is vast — especially in growing metro areas like Hillsborough County, which has more special districts than any other Florida county. More from the Tampa Bay Times.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO