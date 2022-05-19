Here Are 15 Audio Fiction Podcasts For Every Kind Of Reader

The dream team behind RomComPods, Rachael King and Becca Freeman, recruited another dream team: actors Sarah Hyland and Harvey Guillen for their newest podcast, Bone, Marry, Bury . Sarah plays Allie, who just got dumped and fired and is crashing on her best friend Gabe's (Harvey Guillen) couch. Gabe narrates their journey which starts at a New Years Eve party where Allie will meet three people: one she'll kill, one she'll sleep with, and one she'll marry, all by the end of the month. Follow along to find out who's who!

Listen along on Spotify or Apple .