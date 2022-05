The leaked draft decision on Roe V. Wade sent a shockwave across our country, reminding us that elections have consequences, especially in the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District that is densely populated by Latinas, who will be severely impacted by Roe V. Wade being overturned. Alderman Gil Villegas’ record on abortion and reproductive rights has raised serious concerns about his ability to represent women and trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people who seek abortion access and reproductive healthcare.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO