A woman from Fort Myers was killed and her driver seriously injured in a crash on Williams Road in Estero on Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by an 88-year-old Fort Myers man, with the 86-year-old Fort Myers woman as his passenger, was traveling north in the left lane of US-41, south of Williams Road, around 9:20 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old Fort Myers man with a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman as his passengers was traveling south on US-41, north of Williams Road.

ESTERO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO