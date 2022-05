(KINGSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured Sunday in Baltimore County. Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South near Kingsville, Maryland for a report of a bus that overturned. According to a preliminary report, the bus was in the right lane of the highway when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, leading to it going off the road and overturning.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO