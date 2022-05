Orange High School sent a total of 14 men’s runners to this past weekend’s NCHSAA 3A State Track and Field Championships on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. The Panthers sent a hurdler, a sprinter, two distance runners, and three men’s relay teams to the State Championships, while Cedar Ridge sent the state’s top 3A women’s pole vault qualifier, senior Caroline Fowlkes, as well as one of its women’s relay teams to the state finals.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO