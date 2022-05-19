Obituaries

Lloyd Smith Crawford, 75, of Valdosta died May 1, 2022, at Fellowship Home, after a year of failing health. He was born on November 19,1946 in Gowanda, New York. At a very young age living in North Collins, NY he enjoyed independence and was commonly found visiting family and neighbors. At the age of 12 he converted to Christianity. Lloyd graduated High School in Eden, NY in 1964. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology, in 1968 from SUNY (State University of New York) at Buffalo, NY. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy, where he served for 20 years from 1968-1988.

