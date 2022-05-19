ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Obituaries

valdostatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValdostaToday.com obituary listings. Edward Arden Lund, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A funeral...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Claude C. (Bubba) Knight, Jr.

Claude C. (Bubba) Knight, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 14, 1939 to the late Claude Carter Knight, Sr. and Corrine Studstill Knight. Mr. Knight attended Valdosta Public Schools, Georgia Military College, and Georgia Southern College. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Knight was a member of the Georgia Association of Realtors, and a life member of the Elks Club.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Harry Stephen Skoropat

Harry Stephen Skoropat, 70, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his residence. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, he was born on February 19, 1952 to the late Alexander Wilton Skoropat and Florine Willie Rykard Skoropat. Growing up in Valdosta, he was a member of the Championship 1970 VHS Wildcat Football team under Coach Wright Bazemore. He attended Valdosta State College and was a member of the KA fraternity. Mr. Skoropat was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and photography. He had worked in maintenance for Norfolk Southern Railroad.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VHS recognizes Class of ’22 top 3 graduates

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School recognized the top three Class of 2022 honor graduates during the Honors Night celebration. During the Honors Night celebration held on May 3, Valdosta High School principal, Dr. Janice Richardson and the VHS faculty and staff proudly recognized the accomplishments of the senior class along with the top three honor graduates of the Class of 2022.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU helps local rural communities thrive

VALDOSTA – VSU is helping rural communities thrive with the 2022 Rural Development Institute in making a positive impact on Georgia. With a focus on helping Georgia’s rural communities sustain and grow their economies, Valdosta State University is excited to kick off its inaugural Rural Development Institute. Nine...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Valdosta, GA
Obituaries
City
Valdosta, GA
State
South Carolina State
valdostatoday.com

Moultrie Valedictorian receives prestigious scholarship

MOULTRIE – A high school Valedictorian and STAR Student from Moultrie is the recipient of the Stamps President’s Scholarship program. Around 20,000 high school seniors apply for admission to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Out of that applicant pool, 40 students are eventually selected to participate in a prestigious scholarship program called the Stamps President’s Scholarship. This program covers the students’ total cost of attendance, including their tuition, fees, housing, meal plan, personal expenses, supplies for up to 8 semesters, and a laptop stipend. Case Gregory, Colquitt County High School Valedictorian and STAR Student, has been named a recipient of the prestigious scholarship.
MOULTRIE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lloyd Smith Crawford

Lloyd Smith Crawford, 75, of Valdosta died May 1, 2022, at Fellowship Home, after a year of failing health. He was born on November 19,1946 in Gowanda, New York. At a very young age living in North Collins, NY he enjoyed independence and was commonly found visiting family and neighbors. At the age of 12 he converted to Christianity. Lloyd graduated High School in Eden, NY in 1964. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology, in 1968 from SUNY (State University of New York) at Buffalo, NY. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy, where he served for 20 years from 1968-1988.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta City Mayor proclaims National Police Week

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson made a proclamation during National Police Week honoring the City’s law enforcement. On May 19, Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaimed May 15 – May 21 National Police Week to honor the City of Valdosta’s law enforcement. Mayor Matheson expressed gratitude for law enforcement as they are selflessly committed to keeping the community safe and honored those who lost their lives on duty. The purpose of National Police Week is to honor, remember and support law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on the death of a diver at Ginnie Springs. The family of the diver is now launching a wrongful death lawsuit against an underwater welding instructor. According to the complaint, 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Jacksonville drowned at Ginnie Springs on September 4th...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Valdostatoday Com#First Baptist Church
valdostatoday.com

VPD hosts law enforcement promotion ceremony

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department hosted a ceremony celebration for law enforcement promotions and years of service. On Thursday, May 12th, 2022 the Valdosta Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the recent promotions and years of service. Years of Service: 10 years Becky Parker-Hall, Crime Lab Director,...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta traffic stop leads to three arrests

VALDOSTA – Three Valdosta residents were arrest after a police traffice stop lead to multiple drugs, a stolen gun, and more. Arrested: Tillery, Future D, African American male, age 18, resident of Valdosta. Arrested: Gholston, Shomar, African American male, age 25, resident of Valdosta. Arrested: Smith, Diamond, African American...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Ellianos partners with bank to secure franchisee funding

LAKE CITY – Ellianos Coffee secures funding for franchisees in a new partnership with First Federal Bank. Ellianos Coffee, the southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise, has announced a new partnership with First Federal Bank, securing $25 million dollars in funding for franchisees. The new partnership will allow franchisees to streamline the lending process to confidently and quickly attain their business loans, allowing their stores to become operational as soon as possible.
LAKE CITY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valwood senior awarded Mediacom scholarship

VALDOSTA – Valwood senior has been recognized by Mediacom for excellence with the company’s World Class Scholarship program. Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Bailee Musgrove, a senior at Valwood School, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes the Valdosta resident for excellence in leadership and academics.
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
valdostatoday.com

VPD holds Open Testing hiring event for officers

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department are holding an Open Testing hiring event for the position of Police Officer. Be amongst the brave men and women that make up the Valdosta PD Police Officers. Come to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 6pm to start your law enforcement career today. This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Jurassic Quest comes back to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – The Tucker Civic Center brings back Jurassic Quest, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaurs in North America. The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Tallahassee-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for a limited run, Sept. 2-4.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

APD investigating East Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in East Albany. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments after 1:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Police report that the...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Man arrested for assault after being refused money

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested a 30-year-old Valdosta man who assaulted a victim after they refused to give him money. Arrested: Johnson, Greggory R, African American male, age 30, Valdosta resident. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 7:13 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 607 East Hill Avenue,...
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis receives $7.5M ‘claim’ bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday received 18 bills from the Legislature, including a measure that would lead to the state paying $7.5 million because of a traffic crash that severely injured three children. The measure was one of five “claim” bills that went to DeSantis after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy