LGBTQ+ People, Tell Us The Advice You Would Give To Young Queer People That You Wish You Had Gotten

Related
Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help
According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'
Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds
Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him
A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
Bridezilla slammed for hosting wedding at the same venue as her ex-husband’s FUNERAL just a year later
WEDDINGS are meant to be happy occasions where loved ones come together to celebrate a new union. But, as we all know, there’s usually some drama involved during every stage of the planning. One woman has received backlash online because of the location she chose to marry her second...
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Internet Blasts Woman Who Tried to Breastfeed Granddaughter and Fired Nanny
"Not only was that so disgusting but she was also starving your child," one user commented.
'I Have a Doctor's Note': Boss Firing Sick Worker Over Text Sparks Fury
"You need to find someone to work your shift, or you work your shift," the boss said.
JOBS・
hotnewhiphop.com
Flo Milli Calls Out Fans "Snorting Shit" During Her Shows: "Do Yo Line [Before] I Get There"
Flo Milli is setting some boundaries. The Alabama native is known for hits like "In The Party," "May I," and "Not Friendly," and while she loves to see fans in the audience having a good time and turning up at her shows, she's not impressed with watching them snort lines from up on stage.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Johnny Chao Debuts ‘Handsome’ Bearded Transformation After Cheating Scandal
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0