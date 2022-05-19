ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

LGBTQ+ People, Tell Us The Advice You Would Give To Young Queer People That You Wish You Had Gotten

By Brian Galindo
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebz7Q_0fjXav3500

For LGBTQ+ people the process and journey to discovering who you really are and of self-acceptance can be a long one — and it’s also a journey in which you make mistakes or learn lessons the hard way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lCI2_0fjXav3500
Netflix

Of course, nobody’s journey is the same and there is no guidebook. But eventually, you do look back and wish you could tell your younger self so many things or wish someone had given you advice from their own experiences.

Netflix

So we want to know: What advice would you give young queer people that you wish you had gotten yourself?

Maybe you want to tell them some of the things you wish you'd known about before coming out — like how to tell friends and family or maybe resources they can reach out to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpMYJ_0fjXav3500
Nadia_bormotova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or perhaps you would tell them what type of situations are bound to happen in their first relationship and how to best navigate them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2184HI_0fjXav3500
Mixmike / Getty Images

Maybe you would tell someone who is still struggling to come out that their journey is valid and that there is no time clock for when they need to come out — particularly if they're in an unsafe situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZR3HK_0fjXav3500
Marjan_Apostolovic / Getty Images

Or perhaps you don't have any advice — just words of encouragement and positivity that you feel every queer young person should hear (especially now with so much anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being passed and proposed across the US).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKiyc_0fjXav3500
Carlosdavid.org / Getty Images / iStockphoto

It's time to share that wisdom and advice you want to pass down to younger LGBTQ+ people. Tell us in the comments and your response could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post! Or, if you’d rather remain anonymous, simply fill out this form instead.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer#Time Clock#Who You Really Are#The Hard Way#Racism#Lgbtq People Tell#Nadia Bormotova#Mixmike Getty
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy