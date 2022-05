UTICA — A 44-year-old woman is accused of using a stolen debit card at multiple locations in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said the victim reported their wallet stolen in early April, and their debit card had been used at several locations around the city. Police said they checked security camera footage from where the card was used and they spotted 44-year-old Sandra Goff, of Utica. She was taken into custody this week.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO