ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Remembering Auburn Officer William Buechner E.O.W. 5-19-19

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G87cP_0fjXYg3A00

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Thursday marks three years since Auburn Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in the line of duty. Two more officers were also wounded while responding to a domestic violence call.

The day forever remains one of the darkest in Auburn Public Safety history as a beloved father, husband, and son gave his life in service of strangers.

Buechner’s sacrifice will be honored as family, friends, and officers gather at Officer Buechner’s graveside at Town Creek Cemetery for a private ceremony.

WATCH: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Peace Officer`s Memorial

Officer Buechner was a loving husband to his wife Sara and a father of two, son Henry and step-daughter McKenna. Buechner served as an Auburn Police Officer for 13 years as a brother in blue. He also found a brotherhood within the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

On May 19th, 2019, Buechner made the ultimate sacrifice when responding to a family in need during a domestic violence call. APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot were also injured in the shooting and thankfully recovered.

A suspect was arrested and is facing Captial Murder Charges. The Alabama law that makes the slaying of a first responder a capital offense carries the name of the slain Auburn officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vgd9a_0fjXYg3A00

Gunners are hosting their memorial ride for Beuchener and his family this weekend, Saturday May 21st. For more information and ride details, you can visit the Gunners Auburn Facebook Page .

A new multi-million dollar road connecting Martin Luther King Drive/Hwy 14 in Auburn to Richland Road at Creekside Elementary will be named in honor of Buechner. The eight-ten million dollar project is designed to ease traffic congestion along Richland Road. This is the largest road construction project in nearly a decade for the city of Auburn and is being paid for entirely by the city’s general fund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in Sunday morning shootout off the Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, May 21st, Dothan officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of the Ross Clark Circle. Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene. Several suspects ran away on food and others drove from the scene. The shootout happened between two groups of people, in the […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

4 arrested in Opelika drug bust

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people have been arrested on drug related charges in Opelika. According to officials with the Opelika Police Department, Anna Maria Batts, Rodolpho Jimenez, David Charles Luck, and Brandon Scott Batts were arrested on May 23, 2022, after a search warrant was conducted in the 3400 Block of King Avenue. During […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Couple accused of multi-state conning crimes arrested in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured. Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida. Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. They now face charges in […]
PALM BAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
wdhn.com

Man murdered in front of a Dothan café

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday. Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, 21, was outside a downtown café on the 200 block of East Powell Street when an unknown person walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was found dead on the...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Auburn Public Safety#Lee County Sheriff
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police K9 Andy retires

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is celebrating the retirement of K9 Andy! “Andy has been a great asset to the LaGrange Police Department and has had much success in his time with the unit,” LaGrange Police said in a Facebook post. According to officials, in 2016 Andy began his career with LaGrange […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found an Auburn man guilty on four counts of first-degree voyeurism, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. According to officials, 26-year-old Trevor Cofer was arrested in 2019 when the victim’s boyfriend found Cofer standing outside the victim’s bedroom window recording her with his cell phone.
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Dale County man dies by tractor

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man is dead after his tractor flipped over on him while he was working in his yard today. 70-year-old Carl Gohagan, was trying to pull a tree stump out of his yard in Echo when his tractor overturned on him. He...
DALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Dothan man killed outside café in weekend shooting

A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning outside a downtown Dothan café. Police say the incident took place in the 200 block of East Powell Street. The victim has been identified as Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, age 21. According to a police report, McLeod-Roberts was outside the business when an unknown person walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police investigating shooting on US Highway 280

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 7 p.m., Phenix City Police Officers responded to 1700 U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City, Alabama, to report about a person being shot. After arriving at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to Columbus Piedmont […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

ALL CLEAR: Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier Friday afternoon, a heavy police presence was near Spencer Avenue and Westview Drive. According to officers, they are investigating a report of gunfire in the area. As a precautionary measure, Drake Middle School was under a lockdown. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the scene is...
AUBURN, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama woman “neglected to death”; husband and daughter charged

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A disturbing, suspected case of elder abuse is unfolding in Valley as the husband and daughter of a 72-year-old woman face charges associated with her death in an alleged house of horrors investigation. Police say an autopsy concluded the woman was neglected to death after they discovered her lying in filth, […]
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange probationer arrested for aggravated assault, family violence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 5 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 303 Lennox Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim. The victim explained she was involved in a dispute with he boyfriend, Demarrious Freeman. According to the victim, a verbal dispute stemmed from text […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Residence on fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A residence on fire was spotted in Phenix City, Alabama, early Thursday morning. The residence is located on 10th Ave. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. This is an ongoing story; stay connected with News 3 as more details become available.
PHENIX CITY, AL
CBS 42

3 shoplifters caught on camera at 2 separate stores in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three suspects are at-large after two Dothan stores were stolen from on Monday. Both stores caught the suspects’ on camera. Surveillance photos show two women in Dove Christian Ministry and later it was found that pieces of jewelry and small gifts that can fit in bags were stolen. “I mean, obviously […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange man arrested on burglary and obstruction charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 9:35 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a 911 call concerning a burglary at a residence located at 1304 Juniper St. in LaGrange, Georgia. With assistance from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Patrol Officers responded to the area and found the suspect, who attempted to […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy