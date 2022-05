NEW YORK -- It's National Women's Health Month, meant to encourage women to prioritized their wellness. Every year, millions of women silently suffer from fibroids. A Westchester County woman is sharing her story with CBS2's Lisa Rozner in hopes of changing that."I noticed that throughout the course of my life, I was having anxiety attacks. My cycle went from five days to seven days to ten days," Eugenia Buie told Rozner. The 43-year-old described how the pain of having uterine fibroids was so bad, she could no longer exercise -- her passion. "There are times when I would pass out," she said. "The...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO