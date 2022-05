The glory has returned. After two years in COVID limbo, the Kinetic Grand Championship is back for three days of silly/serious art racing over pavement, sand and water. To celebrate, your President of Positivity stopped by Arcata’s Kinetic Lab, a kavernous den of kreativity where numerous kinetic teams tinker away on their krafty kreations. Take a peek inside in the clip above and konsider taking in portions of the race this koming weekend!

ARCATA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO