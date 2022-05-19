Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, Inland Storms Possible

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another hot and humid day for South Florida with afternoon temps in the low 90s.

A few inland storms will be possible as a light southeast breeze develops in the afternoon.

Friday will likely be a wet start due to a surge of moisture. Our forecast models indicate the potential for some heavy rain in spots during the morning commute. Localized street flooding will be possible.

With more wet weather and cloud coverage, temperatures will drop down a bit and highs will be closer to normal in the upper 80s through the weekend. Spotty storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.