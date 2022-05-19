ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, Inland Storms Possible

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another hot and humid day for South Florida with afternoon temps in the low 90s.

A few inland storms will be possible as a light southeast breeze develops in the afternoon.

Friday will likely be a wet start due to a surge of moisture. Our forecast models indicate the potential for some heavy rain in spots during the morning commute. Localized street flooding will be possible.

With more wet weather and cloud coverage, temperatures will drop down a bit and highs will be closer to normal in the upper 80s through the weekend. Spotty storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

(CBS4)

City
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny, Spotty Afternoon Storms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a mostly sunny and dry morning, highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon. Some storms will develop that may produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to higher than normal tides and the full Super Moon that took place on Sunday. (CBS4) On Wednesday, the rain chance is low and with more sunshine in place, we’ll be heating up to the 90s. It will feel like Summer through Thursday with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly the triple-digits. By Friday a surge of moisture will increase the rain chance again and it will not be as hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Storms cause significant flooding in Boca Raton, funnel cloud spotted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rainfall produced significant flooding Friday afternoon in Boca Raton, causing traffic tie-ups. Some of the flooding occurred in the Northwest Second Avenue and Dixie Highway corridors from Northwest 20th Street to Palmetto Park Road, according to the National Weather Service. Water entered the...
BOCA RATON, FL
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Isolated, strong storms possible across South Florida through evening

Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 News meteorologists. South Florida is under a chance for isolated, strong to severe storms Monday afternoon. Parts of Martin County and Palm Beach County are under a marginal risk. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Partial Roof Collapse At Miami Coin Laundry In Strip Mall, Inspectors Condemned Building

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy overnight rain is most likely to blame for a partial roof collapse at a coin laundry business in Miami strip mall. Police said just before 4 a.m. they received a call about an alarm at the mall, they initially thought it was a burglary. When officers arrived at the plaza on the northeast corner of 4731 W. Flagler St, they found the partial collapse. The owner of the laundry business said there were several inches of water inside and believes the weight of the rain caused the roof failure. “I got a call from the alarm...
MIAMI, FL
