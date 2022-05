Bartow, Fla. (May 23, 2022) — Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is testing an 8-mile section of 12-inch natural gas pipeline from Cone Road in north Auburndale to Recker Highway (State Road 655) just south of K-Ville Avenue in the Inwood area of Winter Haven. Pipeline testing, using pressurized water, is scheduled overnight from 12:00am to 4:00 am on Thursday, May 26.

