Tucson, AZ

No charges for TPD officer in parking lot fight

By Christopher Conover
azpm.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tucson Police Department's main building is located on Stone Avenue south of downtown. The Pima County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday evening it is not filing charges against an off-duty Tucson Police Officer involved in an altercation at a local restaurant. Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South...

news.azpm.org

azpm.org

Fire near Elgin prompts evacuations

The Elgin Bridge Fire was first reported May 23, 2022. A wildfire in Santa Cruz County prompted evacuations Monday as winds pushed it across several thousand acres. The fire was reported Monday morning near Elgin, about 55 miles southeast of Tucson. Named the Elgin Bridge Fire, it had grown to...
ELGIN, AZ
azpm.org

Tucson teachers earn less than teachers in similar Western cities

A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. University of Arizona data shows teachers take home less money in Tucson than they would in similar cities around the region, even when cost of living is factored in. That makes Tucson less competitive in hiring teachers.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Old Bisbee High School will be converted to apartments

The Old Bisbee High School is about to go from offices to 32 new apartments. Officials in Bisbee and Cochise County said the handoff will go a long way as the small town faces a housing shortage. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the $900,000-purchase by Sunny Tempe Investments,...
BISBEE, AZ
azpm.org

TUCSON, AZ

