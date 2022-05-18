ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR (ST. CHARLES – S. CLAIBORNE) PATCH MILL OVERLAY PROJECT START

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, May 23, weather permitting, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor, Boh Brothers Construction Company, LLC, will begin construction on the Martin Luther King Jr. (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) Patch Mill Overlay project. Parking restrictions and temporary changes to traffic patterns along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will start at 7:30 a.m. and will remain in effect throughout the duration of the project. Construction crews will be working the full length of the travel lane in each direction from St. Charles Avenue to S. Claiborne Avenue.

Residents in this area are being notified of the project start and construction impact by neighborhood canvass. The project team will work to minimize impacts to trash pick-up and postal deliveries and will address issues during construction raised from businesses and residents.

During this time, crews will be completing roadway and subsurface utility repairs, which will require temporary changes to traffic and parking. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) will remain open to two-way traffic through the duration of construction. In the event of closures or detours, motorists will be notified through future traffic advisories.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will include patching and resurfacing the lane next to the neutral ground with traffic routed to the current parking lane. The second phase will shift the traffic to the newly-paved travel lane with patching and resurfacing to be completed on the lanes next to the sidewalk. A travel lane will remain open in each direction throughout construction.

The $4.8M Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) Patch Mill Overlay project was designed by HNTB Corporation and is being constructed by Boh Brothers Construction Company, LLC. Click here to view the community meeting presentation and map of the project. The scope of work includes replacement and repaving of roadways, replacement of sidewalks and driveway aprons, installation of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections and installation of protected bicycle lanes. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023, weather permitting. 

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects with an estimated value of $282M. Today, more than 70roadwork projects are under construction, with an estimated value of nearly $700M. 

Please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To better serve our residents with more timely communication, RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building our distribution list to provide important construction updates via text messaging. To sign up, you can text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a whole profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.

# # #

About RoadworkNOLA

The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW) and Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) are working together to implement an unprecedented program to restore our damaged infrastructure. Using local and federal funds, the $2.3 billion program is the most comprehensive that our region has seen in a generation. 

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT ROADWORKNOLA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claiborne, LA
City
Sunset, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

139
Followers
512
Post
807
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy