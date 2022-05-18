TRAFFIC ADVISORY: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR (ST. CHARLES – S. CLAIBORNE) PATCH MILL OVERLAY PROJECT START

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, May 23, weather permitting, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor, Boh Brothers Construction Company, LLC, will begin construction on the Martin Luther King Jr. (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) Patch Mill Overlay project. Parking restrictions and temporary changes to traffic patterns along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will start at 7:30 a.m. and will remain in effect throughout the duration of the project. Construction crews will be working the full length of the travel lane in each direction from St. Charles Avenue to S. Claiborne Avenue.

Residents in this area are being notified of the project start and construction impact by neighborhood canvass. The project team will work to minimize impacts to trash pick-up and postal deliveries and will address issues during construction raised from businesses and residents.

During this time, crews will be completing roadway and subsurface utility repairs, which will require temporary changes to traffic and parking. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) will remain open to two-way traffic through the duration of construction. In the event of closures or detours, motorists will be notified through future traffic advisories.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will include patching and resurfacing the lane next to the neutral ground with traffic routed to the current parking lane. The second phase will shift the traffic to the newly-paved travel lane with patching and resurfacing to be completed on the lanes next to the sidewalk. A travel lane will remain open in each direction throughout construction.

The $4.8M Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (St. Charles – S. Claiborne) Patch Mill Overlay project was designed by HNTB Corporation and is being constructed by Boh Brothers Construction Company, LLC. Click here to view the community meeting presentation and map of the project. The scope of work includes replacement and repaving of roadways, replacement of sidewalks and driveway aprons, installation of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections and installation of protected bicycle lanes. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023, weather permitting.

Since May 2018, DPW has completed 99 projects with an estimated value of $282M. Today, more than 70 roadwork projects are under construction, with an estimated value of nearly $700M.

Please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To better serve our residents with more timely communication, RoadworkNOLA is in the process of building our distribution list to provide important construction updates via text messaging. To sign up, you can text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a whole profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.

