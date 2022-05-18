NOFD Battled Two Multiple Alarm Fires

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:25 a.m. the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a 911 call to 2104 Springbrook Lane reporting a fire in a vacant apartment building. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in two different locations and immediately struck a second alarm. The fires were quickly brought under control and the cause of fire is suspicious due to no working utilities.

Seventeen NOFD units carrying forty-six Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control a 2:49 a.m.

Approximately three hours later at 6:16 a.m., neighboring residents placed a 911 call reporting a vacant home on fire at 3031 Eagle Street. Arriving on the scene a 6:22 a.m., firefighters encountered three vacant homes on fire and immediately struck a second and third alarm to contain the spread of fire. The three homes were vacant and had no utilities. Neighbors stated they witnessed vagrants leaving the house at the time of the fire and one tried to extinguish it with a bucket of water, but the heat was overwhelming. The vagrants vacated the area before fire companies arrived.

Twenty-one units carrying fifty-five Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 7:37 a.m. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

