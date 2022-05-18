ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOFD Battled Two Multiple Alarm Fires

New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 6 days ago

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:25 a.m. the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) received a 911 call to 2104 Springbrook Lane reporting a fire in a vacant apartment building. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in two different locations and immediately struck a second alarm. The fires were quickly brought under control and the cause of fire is suspicious due to no working utilities.

Seventeen NOFD units carrying forty-six Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control a 2:49 a.m.

Approximately three hours later at 6:16 a.m., neighboring residents placed a 911 call reporting a vacant home on fire at 3031 Eagle Street. Arriving on the scene a 6:22 a.m., firefighters encountered three vacant homes on fire and immediately struck a second and third alarm to contain the spread of fire. The three homes were vacant and had no utilities. Neighbors stated they witnessed vagrants leaving the house at the time of the fire and one tried to extinguish it with a bucket of water, but the heat was overwhelming. The vagrants vacated the area before fire companies arrived.

Twenty-one units carrying fifty-five Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 7:37 a.m. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

-30-

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nofd#Fire Operations
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

139
Followers
512
Post
807
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy