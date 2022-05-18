CITY OF NEW ORLEANS CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF NORTH LOPEZ PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris of District A, LA02 District Director of the U.S. House of Representatives Demetric Mercadel, New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission Chief Executive Officer Larry Barabino, Jr. and members of the community for the completion of the North Lopez Pedestrian Bridge project. The estimated cost of the project is $650K and was funded using the Louisiana Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration dollars and City bonds.

“The City of New Orleans has been on the main stage nationally and globally for federal infrastructure investments that we are making,” said Mayor Cantrell. “The completion of the North Lopez Pedestrian Bridge was made possible in partnership with the federal government, and in conjunction with local resources from City bonds to fill financial gaps and to advance our initiatives. The bridge opens this community, giving residents equitable access, mobility and enhanced safety which would not have been possible without great partners. We know that infrastructure work is not painless, but it is necessary and my priority. I continue to ask for the patience of our residents as we continue the progress while doing the necessary due diligence so that these investments can be sustained over time.”

“The Lafitte Greenway is truly a gem within our great city, and today’s opening of this updated North Lopez Pedestrian Bridge puts another jewel in its crown,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. “Everyone deserves access to parks and green spaces like this, and that means increasing walkability, connectivity, and ADA accessibility. I’m so pleased that this bridge is coming to fruition and that the federal government was able to provide 80% of its funding. Further, with the passage of the new Infrastructure Law that I was proud to advocate and vote for, we will see more money like this come back into our communities and make an enormous difference in people’s lives.”

“I’m excited to welcome the new North Lopez Street bridge, which safely connects residents to the Lafitte Greenway. It’s important that we continue investing in the Greenway and the surrounding area through improved infrastructure, drainage, and safety features, which are all elements of this new bridge," said Councilmember Harris.

"I want to thank our residents for their patience as we completed a project that provides connectivity for all of its users and makes it even safer to both access and navigate the Greenway,” said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Joseph W. Threat Sr. “And there's more to come, including plans to extend the Greenway almost a mile to the Canal Boulevard Transit Center, better connectivity from the Greenway to the Delgado Community College campus and City Park, and the addition of more lighting and signage. This is also another of many examples of how we work with our state and regional partners to leverage our federal dollars to keep moving our infrastructure projects forward."

The City’s Department of Public Works contractor, Cycle Construction Co., LLC began construction on the North Lopez Pedestrian Bridge last spring. The project included the replacement of catch basins and drainpipes along with the installation of a new pedestrian bridge over the canal, concrete and asphalt approach slabs on each side of the bridge for pedestrian use, drainage culvert in Lafitte Greenway bioswales, and safety bollards to prevent motor vehicle traffic from entering the bridge. The bridge will provide pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to the Lafitte Greenway from North Conti Street across the canal, while providing easier access to the Greenway Station. The architecture engineer on the project is Rahman & Associates, Inc.

“This new pedestrian bridge enhances connectivity in the heart of New Orleans,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development New Orleans District Administrator Chris Morvant. “It is important to ensure our community continues to meet the needs of residents by enhancing walkability and bicycle access where possible. In 2009, DOTD adopted a complete streets policy with a goal of balancing the mobility, health, and safety needs of all users of the transportation system. The completion of this project is an example of what can be accomplished when the correct funding sources are in place and all levels of government work together.”

“The reopening of the North Lopez Pedestrian Bridge is a win for everyone and brings neighboring communities together," said Barabino. "It provides increased access for bicyclists and pedestrians to the Lafitte Greenway and allows residents easier access to participate in the many amenities, programs, and events along the Greenway."

