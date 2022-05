For the past 22 years, Mr. Doug Maine has made an immense impact on students at the Owatonna High School. In the 14 years before he ended up in Owatonna, Mr. Maine taught in many places all over the state. He earned his computer science degree at the University of Minnesota – Duluth and his teaching degree at St. Cloud State University.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO