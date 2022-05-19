ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, Texas

Friends Seeking Volunteers for Book Sale

 5 days ago
The Friends of the Abilene Public Library are gearing up for their Annual Book Sale, running June 16-19 at the Abilene Convention Center. As one of their major fundraisers for the Abilene Public Library, the entire community is invited to be a part of one of the biggest sales around.

The sale will begin on Thursday from 5-8PM, open to current members of the Friends as a Preview Sale. If you’re not currently a member, you can purchase a membership at the door before the Preview Sale. Memberships start as low as $20 and it’s the best way to get the first crack at this year’s sale. The rest of the sale will be open to the general public at no charge on Friday, June 17 from 10AM-7PM, Saturday, June 18 from 10AM-5PM, and Sunday, June 19 from 1-4PM.

Volunteers are always needed to help out during the week of the sale, and anyone in the community is invited to sign-up. If interested, there is an Online Volunteer Form for you to fill out to let the Friends know which days you are available to volunteer, as well as the types of duties you're interested in. As a bonus, those who volunteer at the sale will get the chance to shop at the sale before anyone else. Talk about a great incentive.

The sale couldn’t be possible without the wonderful donations the Friends receive from the community throughout the year. Over 90% of the items at the sale come from you, so you help to make each sale a great success. The funds generated from the sale go towards benefiting the goals of the Abilene Public Library, so not only do you leave the sale with great items to fill your personal libraries with, you’re also actively supporting the city’s public library system.

For more information about the Book Sale, feel free to visit the Book Sale Website online, and feel free to watch a promotional video we shot from last year’s sale with thoughts from board members of the Friends of the Library!



