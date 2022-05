Chicago’s City Council is doing parliamentary backflips to vote on a casino this week — a timeline requested by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Aldermen on a special committee Monday voted 27 to 3 to advance Lightfoot’s pick for Chicago’s first casino, setting it up for a final vote on Wednesday. Aldermen had to meet for a full council meeting in the morning, pause that meeting to hold a special casino committee meeting in the afternoon, and then reconvene the full meeting afterward — all in order to set up a vote by the full City Council on Wednesday.

