NEW LISTING-31097 RIVERWOOD RD-STONEWATER CREEK

31097 Riverwood Road, Millsboro, DE 19966-STONEWATER CREEK~BEAUTIFUL, OUTDOOR OASIS AND CLOSE TO BEACHES! The moment you pull up to this home you will truly appreciate all the attention to detail of the seller when designing this global luxury home. Walk into the foyer of this Insight home, Elaine floor plan and...
112 Loganberry Lane, Rehoboth Beach, DE. 5 BR, 3 BA home in well-established community of Breezewood. Small porch in the front, 2 large decks in the back . Has large front yard and back yard lined with mature trees.Living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and sun room on main floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and loft area with access to top deck. HOA fee covers snow removal, road maintenance, street lights, common ground maintenance, small playground and fencing along Old Landing Rd. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and approximately 3 miles to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches. $495,000.
19743 Norwood Street. Rehoboth Beach. Buildable lot in West Rehoboth. Has public hook-up to water, well, and sewer. Located in a fast developing area. $525,000. Call Crowley Agent, Betsey Parrett, 302-462-5627.
Well cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary bedroom allows room for a separate small work from home station or workout area. The bright guest bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home for privacy. Don’t forget to see the custom mural in the guest bedroom! I told you that you would be wowed! Outside is a large, inviting screened porch where you can host summer parties or dream away on the corner hammock. There is an outside deck for grilling and sunning. Bonus outdoor shower made with composite material helps keep this home low maintenance. Drip system set up along the mulch beds. 2 private vegetable gardens! Driveway was recently resealed. Community pool for the days you want to say close to home. 4 very short miles to the Five Points intersection and Route One. Seller is able to move quickly allowing you the ability to get in and enjoy the summer season near the Delaware beaches.
Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
Live, Work and Play in Downtown Milton. Five Parcels of land with endless possibilities. Very high ground with spectacular views of Milton that slopes to the creek on side and back. Land originally had two homes on the property that have been demolished leaving two deeded driveway access points. Potential for 4 or more homes, or estate home with several cottages and outbuilding’s. Located just a few blocks from the heart of the downtown Milton business district. $429,900. Please call Alison Bailey Baycoast Realty (302) 236-0286 for a private tour.
Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Public Works yard will be open to Ocean Pines residents through May 28, before closing for the summer. The Ocean Pines Association said the yard will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Yard debris may be dropped off during this time.
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer different jewelry-making classes each Monday in June. Students will learn how to make a piece of jewelry from start to finish and wear their own creation out the door. Each three-hour class is designed for fun, success and safety. Mantra Cuff Bracelet Class is set...
If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
The following letter was sent to Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. Firstly, congratulations on your new position. Our community is fortunate to have elected someone who has experience and will transition smoothly as a result. The purpose of this letter is...
Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
When you buy a house, you will have to make a down payment and pay closing costs. Many people, especially first-time buyers, are confused about the differences between them and what each includes. They’re separate expenses, and one does not cover the other. What Is a Down Payment?. A...
Agilent Technologies announced plans to spend $7 million on major upgrades to its location at Little Falls. The three-level, 350-thousand square foot site, off of Centerville Road includes laboratory space. The company said it plans to demolish and redesign its existing R&D and applications development labs. According to Agilent there...
The Sussex Gardeners recently led a workshop at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library to help youngsters create flower arrangements for Mothers’ Day gifts. The program began with a librarian reading aloud from a pop-up book on flowers. Garden club members then provided the children with all the materials they needed to design their own floral creations to bring home for Mother’s Day.
